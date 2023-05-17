TROIS-RIVIÈRES, Que. - Carrying a chip on his shoulder, Cody Fajardo is setting out to remind people of his talents as the new quarterback of the Montreal Alouettes.
"I'm about three years removed from being up for the (CFL’s Most Outstanding Player) of the year, and some people forget about that," said Fajardo at Alouettes training camp Tuesday. "I want to show these coaches, I want to show management, I want to show these players that I still have it."
Fajardo, 31, battled through a tough year with Saskatchewan last season, losing his job as the starter for the final two games as the Roughriders missed the playoffs with a 6-12 record.
Troubled by an MCL injury all year, his 3,360-yard passing performance (to go along with 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions) was a significant dip from the 4,302-yard season that won him recognition in 2019, when he was nominated for MOP and led Saskatchewan to the West Division final.
Of course, quarterbacking wasn’t the only issue last year for the Roughriders, who fell well short of playing in the Grey Cup at home. Their offensive line was heavily criticized as the team gave up a franchise record 77 sacks.
Now in line to be Montreal’s starter after former Alouettes quarterback Trevor Harris signed in Saskatchewan following a run to the East final, Fajardo is coming into this season with something to prove.
"Any time you're coming off a tough year (where) you missed the playoffs in a nine-team league, as a quarterback, I feel like I got a second opportunity," said Fajardo, who signed in Montreal on the first day of free agency. "That doesn't come often in professional football … So I'm taking it and I'm excited about the role."
Alouettes head coach Jason Maas says a second opportunity is "exactly what it is."
"Starting quarterback-wise, when you get benched from a franchise, you either are done with your career or you get another opportunity to go somewhere else and play again," said Maas. "And you got to make the most of your next opportunity."
The 47-year-old Maas knows the feeling, having played 11 years as a quarterback in the CFL for Edmonton — where he battled for a playing time against Hall of Famer Ricky Ray — Hamilton and Montreal. He’s also going through it as a coach.
Maas was working with Fajardo last season, giving the quarterback directions as Saskatchewan’s offensive coordinator before the Roughriders let him go at the end of the disappointing campaign.
Not only is it a second opportunity for Fajardo in Montreal, it’s also a chance at redemption for Maas — whose first head coaching gig was in Edmonton from 2016-2019.
"There's been plenty of coaches that have gone out and been fired … and gone on to another team and it's worked out better for them," said Maas. "It's just a matter of someone appreciating (your character and willingness to work at something) and taking you in and giving you the opportunity, and then you make the most of that opportunity.
"That's what I feel like both of us are more focused on than anything."
"I think if you ever rest on your laurels in our profession you're probably not going to be very successful," Maas continued. "I've got a chip on my shoulder every single year."
Fajardo said having Maas as a head coach made it that much easier to sign with Montreal.
"That’s a big reason why I wanted to come here, is because of my relationship with coach Maas," Fajardo told reporters on Sunday. "We know each other, our strengths, our weaknesses, that’s something we carried over here."
Fajardo’s longer-than-usual off-season consisted of hitting the weights, running, throwing and spending time with his infant son Luca, something the vibrant quarterback refers to as "Daddy Daycare."
Above all else, on the football side of things at least, it gave him the chance to get back to 100 per cent from his injury.
With what he went through last season, and the leadership he's displaying to start training camp, Fajardo is already making an impression with his new teammates.
"Cody is definitely a warrior," said defensive tackle Almondo Sewell, who’s entering his 13th CFL season. "He’s definitely shown guts … the guy got sacked what, 77 times last year? He probably got hit around 200 times.
"It’s a lot for a quarterback, him standing there, taking the abuse, and still going out there every game and showing you’re a warrior with it. That speaks a lot in the locker room."
Fajardo is trying to make an impression off the field too by embracing the Québécois community and its language.
The Brea, Calif., native surprised reporters when camp opened on Sunday, beginning his first media availability with "Bonjour," and using words like "fromage" and "miel" to describe what he ate.
As of Tuesday, he was trying to extend his lexicon beyond the cafeteria.
"I tried to learn the phrase 'je ne parle pas Francais,' right? Like 'I don't speak French,'" said Fajardo. "I'm just trying to get into the culture … trying to pick up some little things here. I would love to converse, and listen and hear and just pick things up."
The Alouettes’ first pre-season game is May 26 in Ottawa against the Redblacks.
WEDNESDAY'S MOVES
The Alouettes signed first-round pick and six-foot-five, 271-pound defensive lineman Lwal Uguak of Edmonton on Wednesday.
Uguak, selected seventh overall in this year's CFL draft out of Texas Christian University, took part in rookie camps with the NFL's New York Giants and Atlanta Falcons before signing with the Alouettes.
Montreal also announced it was releasing 11 players from training camp: Akial Byers (DL), Ronnie Blackmon (WR), Trevon Bradford (WR), Jalen Burks (OL), Hasise Dubois (WR), Coney Durr (DB), Rashaad Harding (LB), Jaylan Alexander (LB), Demetris Robertson (WR), Donald Stewart (WR), C.J. Wright (DL).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17, 2023.
