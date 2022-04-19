CALGARY - The Shaw Charity Classic has announced a new midsummer date and lower prices to help celebrate its 10th anniversary.
The only Canadian event on the PGA Tour Champions calendar will be held Aug. 1-7 at Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club.
Advanced tickets will be $10 each to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the tournament.
The tournament is set to make a full return after operating under a modified structure and ticket price in 2021 following a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions.
LPGA Tour player and major winner Michelle Wie West will guest star at Blakes Women’s Day on Aug. 1, a golf networking event for 104 women business and community leaders from Calgary and across Canada.
The five-time LPGA winner and 2014 U.S. Women's Open champion will start the day off with a breakfast and an inspirational panel discussion before heading to the upper driving range to host a short clinic.
Wie West will also engage with participants in an 18-hole shamble.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 19, 2022.
