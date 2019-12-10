Halifax regional council has agreed to contribute $20 million toward the construction of a stadium tailored for CFL football.
The funding will be conditional on council approving a new site, because city staff rejected the proponent's initial site proposal.
The 10-7 vote Tuesday provides a boost to the plan by the private group Schooner Sports and Entertainment to bring a Canadian Football League franchise to the Nova Scotia capital.
