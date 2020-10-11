PARIS - Rafael Nadal has won the French Open for his 20th major title, tying Roger Federer for the men's record.

The No. 2 Nadal beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 for his 13th championship at Roland Garros.

More coming.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you