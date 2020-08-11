TORONTO - The opening game of the Boston Bruins-Carolina Hurricanes NHL playoff series was pushed back to Wednesday morning after the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets remained tied at 2-2 after four overtimes on Tuesday at Scotiabank Arena.
The Bruins-Hurricanes game was originally to start at 8 p.m. ET. It will now start on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
The Lightning-Blue Jackets game started at 3 p.m. and completed the fourth overtime around 8:45 p.m.
It finally ended at 9:22 p.m., when Brayden Point scored for Tampa at 10:27 of the fifth overtime to give the Lightning a 3-2 win. It was the fourth-longest game in NHL playoff history.
The Tampa-Columbus contest was the opening game of the first full playoff round.
The second NHL game of the day, between the Calgary Flames and Dallas Stars in Edmonton, started at 5:30 p.m., and finished well before the conclusion of Tampa-Columbus.
All post-season games in the NHL are being played in Toronto and Edmonton in front of no fans during the COVID-19 pandemic.
During the first round, the league had put at least 4 1/2 hours between the start of games in each city to try to avoid postponements.
However, there will be only four hours between the start of Boston-Carolina and a New York Islanders-Washington Capitals game (3 p.m.) on Wednesday in Toronto.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 11, 2020.
