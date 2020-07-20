NEW YORK - The NHL says two players tested positive for COVID-19 during the first week of training camps.
The league said in a release Monday that 2,618 tests were completed on more than 800 players.
The two players that tested positive are currently in self-isolation.
Training camps opened July 13 to kick off Phase 3 of the league's return to play plan.
The NHL is scheduled enter Phase 4 on Aug. 1 when teams return to play in the hub cities of Edmonton and Toronto.
The league said 30 players tested positive for COVID-19 in testing during Phase 2 of the plan, with another 13 testing positive outside of the league's protocol.
Phase 2, which ran from June 8 to July 12, allowed players to train in small groups at their teams' facilities.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.