NEW YORK - The NHL has suspended Vancouver Canucks defenceman Tucker Poolman for two games for high-sticking Colorado Avalanche forward Kiefer Sherwood.
The incident took place in the third period of the Canucks' 7-1 loss at Colorado on Thursday night. Poolman was assessed a match penalty after he hit Sherwood in the face with his stick.
Poolman will forfeit US$25,000 in salary. He will be eligible to return when the Canucks host Colorado on Wednesday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2021.
