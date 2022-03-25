BRAMPTON, Ont. - Alexander Nylander put away the game-winning goal midway through the third period as the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins topped the Belleville Senators 3-1 in American Hockey League play on Friday.
Valtteri Puustinen got the Penguins (28-25-8) on the board in the middle frame and Jonathan Gruden added an empty-net strike to round our the scoring.
Logan Shaw had the lone goal for the Senators (29-24-3).
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton got 22 saves from Tommy Nappier and Mads Sogaard stopped 27-of-29 shots for Belleville.
Both sides leaned hard on their penalty kill, with the Penguins going 0 for 4 with the man advantage and the Sens failing to score on five power plays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 25, 2022.
