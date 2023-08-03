TORONTO - Oaks winner Elysian Field and Plate Trial victor Paramount Prince will both run in the $1-million King's Plate.
Mark Casse, the trainer for both horses, said Elysian field and Paramount Prince will be in the field for the first leg of Canada's Triple Crown on Aug. 20 at Woodbine Racetrack.
Elysian Field won the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks by 2 1/4 lengths July 23 at Woodbine Racetrack. The 5-1 pick covered the 1 1/8-mile race on Woodbine's Tapeta course in 1:49.83 with jockey Sahin Civaci aboard.
Earlier on the same card, veteran jockey Patrick Husbands rode Paramount Prince to a convincing five-length, wire-to-wire win in the $150,000 Plate Trial. The 11-1 longshot covered the identical 1 1/8-mile distance on the Tapeta course in 1:49.99.
Husbands earned a fourth Trial win.
Casse, 15 times Canada's top thoroughbred trainer, will chase a third Plate win. Both of his previous victories came with fillies (Lexi Lou in 2014, Wonder Gadot in 2018).
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 3, 2023.
