CALGARY - Canadian offensive lineman Zack Williams signed a two-year contract extension with the Calgary Stampeders on Monday.
Williams, a 2019 third-round CFL draft pick, was eligible to become a free agent next month.
“We’re excited to bring Zack back for two more years and for him to continue his development as a key piece of one of the top O-line groups in the CFL,” Stampeders GM/head coach Dave Dickenson said in a statement. “We want players like Zack on our team, and we look forward to watching him work in 2023.”
Williams started all 18 regular-season games at left guard in 2022. Calgary's offensive line allowed a league-low 17 sacks while the Stampeders averaged a CFL-high 135.3 rushing yards per game.
Calgary's Ka'Deem Carey led the league in rushing last season with 1,088 yards.
“I’m just really thankful to be a part of a great organization,” said Williams. “I’m proud to represent the white horse and I’m excited to be back.”
Williams played collegiately at the University of Manitoba and was a 2018 Canada West all-star.
Also, the Stampeders announced Monday the club released American offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones to let him pursue a National Football League opportunity.
Calgary announced a one-year contact extension for Good-Jones last week.
After joining the Stampeders in 2021, Good-Jones played 22 regular-season games and two playoff contests in two seasons.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 9, 2023.
