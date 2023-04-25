NORTH BAY, Ont. - The North Bay Battalion scored two third-period power-play goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and eventually beat the Barrie Colts 3-1 to win their Ontario Hockey League playoff series in seven games.
Kyle Jackson, Kyle McDonald and Owen Van Steensel (empty-netter) scored for the Battalion, who trailed 1-0 after the first and second periods.
Beau Jelsma scored for the Colts, who outshot the Battalion 29-24.
The Battalion went 2-for-4 on the power play, while the Colts were 0-for-2.
The Battalion advance to play the Peterborough Petes in the Eastern Conference championship series, which starts Friday in North Bay. The Petes defeated the Ottawa 67's in their round-two series 4-2.
The Western Conference championship series between the London Knights and Sarnia Sting starts Friday in London, Ont.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 25, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.