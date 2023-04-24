PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Connor Lockhart scored three times, Chase Stillman chipped in with three assists and the Peterborough Petes defeated the visiting Ottawa 67's 5-4 to win their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series on Monday night.
Avery Hayes and Jonathan Melee also scored for the Petes, who won the best-of-seven series 4-2. Owen Beck added two assists.
Gavin Ewles, Derek Smyth, Vinzenz Rohrer and Luca Pinelli scored for the 67's, who trailed 2-1 after the first period and 4-1 heading into the third. Pavel Mintyukov chipped in with two assists.
The 67's scored three goals in a five-minute span in the third period, but ran out of time in their comeback attempt.
The Petes outshot the visitors 42-39.
The Petes will play the winner of the North Bay Battalion-Barrie Colts' series in the next round.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
COLTS 4 BATTALION 2
(Best-of-seven series tied 3-3)
BARRIE, Ont. — Tyler Savard scored twice and Declan McDonnell had a goal and assist as the Barrie Colts defeated the visiting North Bay Battalion 4-2 to force a seventh and deciding game in their second-round playoff series.
Beau Jelsma also scored for the Colts, who were outshot 34-31.
Dalyn Wakely and Pasquale Zito each scored power-play goals for the Battalion.
Game 7 is Tuesday in North Bay. The winner will advance to play the Peterborough Petes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 24, 2024.
