TORONTO - The Ontario Hockey League has postponed five more games due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Guelph Storm and North Bay Battalion.
Guelph's games Monday at home against Owen Sound, Thursday at Windsor and Friday at home against Flint will be rescheduled at a later date.
North Bay's games Thursday at home against Mississauga and Saturday at Barrie were also delayed.
The OHL has now postponed 49 games, all since Dec. 1, due to complications caused by the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.
The OHL has said it is committed to completing its 2021-22 season despite the challenges brought on by the pandemic.
The league cancelled its 2020-21 season due to COVID-19.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2022.
