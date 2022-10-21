NORTH BAY, Ont. - Vinzenz Rohrer and Jack Matier each recorded a goal and an assist as the Ottawa 67's continued their unbeaten run with a 4-2 win over the North Bay Battalion Thursday.
Brad Gardiner and Tyler Boucher scored one minute apart to put Ottawa (7-0-0) ahead 2-0 14:08 into the opening period. After a scoreless second, Rohrer added another 8:12 into the third to make it 3-0.
Kyle McDonald put the Battalion (4-3-0) on the board 18:08 into the final frame before Matier scored an empty-netter with 47 seconds left.
Anthony Romani scored for North Bay 16 seconds later.
---
SPIRIT 3 SPITFIRES 2 (OT)
WINDSOR, ONT. — Mitchell Smith scored the game-winning goal just 22 seconds into overtime as Saginaw (5-2-1) defeated Windsor (4-0-3). After being down 2-1, Dean Loukus scored the equalizer for the Spirit 17:32 in the second period.
---
PETES 5 FRONTENACS 1
PETERBOROUGH, ONT. — Tucker Robertson scored two of Peterborough's five unanswered goals after being down 1-0 to beat Kingston (4-2-0-1). J.R. Avon, Jax Dubois and Justin DeZoete also scored for the Petes (5-2-1).
---
OTTERS 4 ICEDOGS 3 (OT)
ST. CATHARINES, ONT. — Christian Kyrou scored the game winner 2:35 into overtime to lead Erie (3-3-0) to victory over Niagara (3-3-2). Down 3-2, Brett Bressette scored the tying goal seven minutes into the third period.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 20, 2022.
