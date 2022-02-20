HAMILTON - George Diaco and Avery Hayes scored two goals each as the Hamilton Bulldogs routed the Kingston Frontenacs 8-2 in a battle between the East Division's top two teams Saturday in the OHL.
In a tight East Division race between the two sides, the Bulldogs (28-11-2-2) moved three points clear of the Frontenacs (27-13-3-0) for top spot in the division.
Hamilton captain Logan Morrison had three assists as part of a four-point night in the win.
Kingston defenceman Lucas Peric scored the Frontenacs' lone two goals.
---
FIREBIRDS 3 SPITFIRES 2 (SO)
FLINT, Mich. -- Luke Cavallin made 51 saves as Flint (28-14-4) squeezed past Windsor (24-13-5) in a shootout. Samuel Assinewai scored the shootout winner for the Firebirds. Cavallin's Spitfires counterpart, Mathias Onuska, stopped 32 shots in the loss.
---
KNIGHTS 3 OTTERS 2
ERIE, Pa. - Antonio Stranges scored with less than 30 seconds to play on a power play as London (28-12-1) beat Erie (18-22-3). Stanges was involved in all three of the Knights' goals, scoring in the first period, setting up Luke Evangelista's league-leading 36th goal of the season and then, finally, he scored the game-winner late in the third.
---
STING 6 SPIRIT 3
SAGINAW, Mich. -- Nolan DeGurse scored twice and assisted on two other goals as Sarnia (19-18-4) doubled-up on Saginaw (16-28-1). The Sting opened the game scoring five unanswered goals in the first and second periods. Saginaw looked to be staging a comeback in the third with three straight goals in about a three-minute span midway through the final frame but a bit of extra insurance from DeGurse made sure to put things away for Sarnia.
---
COLTS 5 GENERALS 1
BARRIE, Ont. -- Hunter Haight potted two goals as part of a four-point night to lead Barrie (23-15-4) to an easy win over Oshawa (23-17-5). Colts goalie Mack Guzda made 27 saves in the win.
---
GREYHOUNDS 4 ATTACK 1
OWEN SOUND, Ont. -- Rory Kerins scored his 30th goal of the season as Soo (27-15-5) had little trouble with Owen Sound (19-21-4). The Attack are now winless in their last six games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.