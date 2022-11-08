PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - The Hamilton Bulldogs finally sunk their teeth into a real competitor as they defeated the Peterborough Petes 2-1 in an Ontario Hockey League shootout on Tuesday night.
The Bulldogs, with a regulation time goal from Gavin White, improved to 4-7-1-0 with three goals in the seven-round shootout.
Tommy Purdeller scored for the Petes (9-5-1-1), who outshot the Bulldogs 38-33.
---
RANGERS 7 ATTACK 1
KITCHENER, ONT. — Joseph Serpa scored once and added three assists as the Kitchener Rangers downed the visiting Owen Sound Attack 7-1.
Jesse Fishman, Carson Rehkopf, Simon Motew, Filip Mesar, Mitchell Martin and Matthew Sop also scored for the Rangers (6-7-0-0).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.