SARNIA, Ont. - Nick Chenard stopped all 27 shots he faced Wednesday, leading the Owen Sound attack to a 5-0 victory over the Sarnia Sting in Ontario Hockey League play.
The win marked the 19-year-old netminder's first shutout of the season.
Gavin Bryant put in a dominant performance with a goal and four assists , while Stepan Machacek scored and notched two helpers.
Cal Uens, Mark Woolley and Thomas Chafe also scored for the Attack (13-11-3).
Benjamin Gaudreau stopped 29-of-34 shots for the Sting (11-13-3), who linger at the bottom of the West Division.
Owen Sound went 1 for 5 with the man advantage and Sarnia failed to score on two power plays.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 12, 2022.
