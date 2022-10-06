BARRIE, Ont. - In an impressive display of offensive balance, the Barrie Colts had five different players score in their 5-2 win over the Niagara IceDogs on Thursday.
Callum Chisholm put Barrie (2-1-0) on the board with the lone score of the opening period. In the second, Rodwin Dionicio tied it up at 1-1 for Niagara (2-1-1).
From that point, the Colts outscored the IceDogs 4-1 in the second alone. Jacob Frasca, Ian Lemieux and Beau Akey all scored in a run of three unanswered goals from Barrie. After Nolan Dann added one more for Niagara, Cooper Matthews answered for the Colts to make it 5-2.
Evan Vierling dished out three assists in the victory while netminder Anson Thornton stopped 25 of 27 shots he faced.
SPITFIRES 5 WOLVES 4
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Oliver Peer capped a two-goal night with the game winner, as Windsor (1-0-1) defeated Sudbury (1-2-0). The Wolves scored three unanswered goals after being down 4-0 but Peer's goal with 27 seconds remaining made it all too difficult to complete the comeback.
BATTALION 3 PETES 1
PETERBOROUGH, ONT. -- Dalyn Wakely and Justin Ertel's third-period goals sealed North Bay's victory over Peterborough (2-1-0). Owen Van Steensel opened the scoring for the Battalion (2-1-0) on a power play before J.R. Avon tied it up early in the third for the Petes.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2022.
