HAMILTON - Nick Lardis scored twice and added an assist as the Hamilton Bulldogs defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 4-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday.
Noah Nelson and Lawson Sherk also scored for the Bulldogs (24-22-4-0). Sherk chipped in with two assists.
Connor Lockhart and Avery Hayes scored for the Petes (26-21-1-2).
The game marked the first time Hayes and Gavin White returned to Hamilton since their trade to Peterborough.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
STEELHEADS 6 WOLVES 5 (SO)
MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The Mississauga Steelheads outscored the visiting Sudbury Wolves 3-1 in the shootout to post a 6-5 victory.
James Hardie and Angus MacDonell each scored twice for the Steelheads (26-21-4-0), while Porter Martone scored once.
Quentin Musty scored twice for the Wolves (20-21-5-3), while Chase Coughlan, Nick DeGrazia and Andre Anania netted singles.
---
SPITFIRES 5 SPIRIT 2
SAGINAW, Mich. — Alex Christopoulos scored twice as the visiting Windsor Spitfires defeated the Saginaw Spirit 5-2.
Liam Greentree, Colton Smith and Rodwin Dionicio also scored for the West Division-leading Spitfires (35-12-3-1).
Sebastien Gervais and PJ Forgione scored for the Spirit (26-21-2-1).
---
KNIGHTS 5 STORM 1
GUELPH, Ont. — Ryan Humphrey scored twice as the London Knights defeated the Guelph Storm 5-1.
Logan Mailloux, Denver Barkey and George Diaco also scored for the Midwest Division-leading Knights (36-13-1-0).
Braeden Bowman scored for the Storm (23-22-4-1).
---
RANGERS 4 COLTS 3 (OT)
BARRIE, Ont. — Danny Zhilkin scored at 3:25 of overtime period as the Kitchener Rangers edged the host Barrie Colts 4-3.
Francesco Arcuri scored twice for the Rangers (23-24-2-0), while Lleyton Moore added a single.
Beau Jelsma, Evan Vierling and Chris Grisolia scored for the Colts (28-13-6-2).
---
FIREBIRDS 4 ATTACK 2
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Braeden Kressler scored a goal and an assist as the visiting Flint Firebirds defeated the Owen Sound Attack 4-2.
Amadeus Lombardi, Gavin Hayes and Simon Slavicek also scored for the Firebirds (24-25-3-1).
Colby Barlow and Jackson Stewart scored for the Attack (26-19-4-1).
---
OLYMPIQUES 4 67'S 1
GATINEAU, Que. — Olivier Nadeau scored twice as the Gatineau Olympiques dumped the visiting Ottawa 67's 4-1.
Riley Kidney and Samuel Savoie also scored for the Olympiques (34-12-4-2).
Logan Morrison scored for the 67's (36-11-2-2).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2023.
