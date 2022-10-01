GUELPH, Ont. - Logan Morrison put the icing on a two-goal night with the game-winning goal in overtime as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Guelph Storm 5-4 on Friday.
Hamilton (1-0-0) jumped out to a 3-1 lead near the close of the second period before watching its lead evaporate.
Guelph (0-0-1) scored three unanswered goals between 17:36 mark of the second and 16:34 of the third.
George Diaco also scored twice for the Bulldogs, while Marek Vanacker scored the other.
---
67's 7 GENERALS 6 (SO)
OSHAWA, ONT. -- Vinzez Rohrer scored the winning goal, and Max Donoso stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout as Ottawa (1-0-0) defeated Oshawa (1-0-0-1). Luca Pinelli was the high scorer of the game with a hat trick in the victory.
---
FRONTENACS 3 OTTERS 1
KINGSTON, ONT. -- Paul Hughes scored the eventual winner and Linus Hemström scored on an empty-netter for insurance as Kingston (1-0-0) handed Erie (0-1-0-1) its second consecutive loss. Jackson Stewart opened the scoring for the Frontenacs, while Sam Alfano was the lone scorer for the Otters.
---
ATTACK 5 KNIGHTS 3
LONDON, ONT. -- Gavin Bryant's two goals led Owen Sound (1-0-0) to victory over London (0-1-0). Kaleb Lawrence, Thomas Chafe and Colby Barlow also scored for the Attack.
---
STING 6 RANGERS 3
KITCHENER, ONT. -- Ty Voit recorded a goal and two assists as Sarnia (1-0-0) handily defeated Kitchener (0-1-0). The Sting took a 6-1 lead near the midway mark of the third period before the Rangers scored twice in the final two minutes.
---
BATTALION 4 GREYHOUNDS 1
SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. -- Kyle Jackson's two goals provided North Bay (1-0-0) just the spark it needed en route to victory over Soo (0-1-0). Matvey Petrov recorded a goal and two assists in the win.
---
COLTS 6 WOLVES 5
SUDBURY, ONT. -- Barrie (1-1-0) jumped out to a 4-1 lead after the opening period and barely held on for the win allowing four unanswered goals from Sudbury (0-1-0). Jacob Frasca and Declan McDonnell each scored a goal and dished out an assist apiece in the victory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2022.
