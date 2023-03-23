PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Henry Mews had a goal and an assist, Collin MacKenzie made 30 saves in relief and the Ottawa 67's topped the Peterborough Petes 4-1 on Thursday.
Thomas Sirman, Luca Pinelli and Brady Stonehouse, with an empty-net goal, also scored for Ottawa (49-12-3-2), which won its third in a row.
MacKenzie stepped in just 2:28 into the first period after starter Max Donoso had to exit the game due to injury.
Owen Beck was the lone scorer for Peterborough (34-28-2-2). Michael Simpson stopped 31-of-34 shots.
---
BATTALION 4 BULLDOGS 0
NORTH BAY, ONT. — Anthony Romani scored twice, Dom DiVincentiis had a 15-save shutout and the North Bay Battalion downed the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-0.
Luc Brzustowski and Ty Nelson added the others for North Bay (46-17-2-1), which won its ninth straight.
Tristan Malboeuf stopped 40-of-43 shots for Hamilton (33-30-4), which dropped its fourth in a row.
---
COLTS 4 WOLVES 2
BARRIE, ONT. — Brandt Clarke had two goals as the Barrie Colts defeated the Sudbury Wolves 4-2.
Beau Jelsma and Callum Chisholm scored one apiece late in the third to help Barrie (41-16-6-3) pull ahead and away. Anson Thornton made 31 saves.
Nolan Collins and Chase Coughlan replied for Sudbury (29-28-6-3), which got 33 stops from Kevyn Brassard.
This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.
