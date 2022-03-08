KITCHENER, Ont. - Reid Valade scored two goals and added two assists as the Kitchener Rangers extended their winning streak to three in a row with a 4-2 win over the London Knights.
Kitchener (22-24-4) netminder Pavel Cajan made 37 saves in the win.
The Rangers' Mike Petizian added a goal and an assist.
Camaryn Baber and Liam Gilmartin scored for the Knights (32-15-2), who have now dropped their last two games straight.
