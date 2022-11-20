MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Vinzenz Rohrer scored 1:36 into overtime as the Ottawa 67's rallied past the Mississauga Steelheads 4-3 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.
Rohrer's goal capped off a three-goal rally by the East Division leading 67's.
Thomas Sirman and Jack Matier scored in the final minute of the second and third periods respectively as Ottawa (18-1-0) came back from a 3-1 deficit. Chris Barlas had a goal in the first period.
Max Donoso made 31 saves for the win.
Luca DelBelBelluz struck twice for Mississauga (11-5-3) and Zakary Lavoie added a goal.
Alessio Beglieri stopped 24 shots in net for the Steelheads.
The 67's were 1 for 5 on the power play and Mississauga went 1 for 3 with the man advantage.
---
STING 6 GENERALS 5 (OT)
OSHAWA, ONT. — Angus MacDonell capped a four-goal effort with the game-winning marker 52 seconds into overtime to lift Sarnia (11-6-3-1) past Oshawa (5-11-1-2). Zach Filak netted the game-tying goal for the Sting to send it to overtime after the Generals scored three unanswered to take a 5-4 lead.
---
KNIGHTS 4 GREYHOUNDS 3 (SO)
SAULT STE. MARIE, ONT. — Oliver Bonk scored the game-winning goal in the shootout as London (11-7-1) halted Sault Ste. Marie's (5-8-4-4) comeback effort. Ryan Del Monte put the Knights up 3-2 entering the third only for Bryce McConnell-Barker to knot it up 11:59 into the frame.
---
SPITFIRES 8 RANGERS 4
KITCHENER, ONT. — Alex Christopoulos led the way with two goals and one assist as Windsor (11-4-3) held off Kitchener (8-10-0) for the win. After jumping out to a 4-0 lead, the Spitfires surrendered three unanswered goals before outscoring the Rangers 4-1 the rest of the way.
---
FRONTENACS 6 WOLVES 2
SUDBURY, ONT. — Francesco Arcuri recorded two goals and one assist as Kingston (11-9-1-1) pummeled Sudbury (6-10-2). The Frontenacs jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first and scored another three unanswered following the Wolves' first marker.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.