OSHAWA, Ont. - Brennan Othmann scored twice as the visiting Peterborough Petes defeated the Oshawa Generals 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action on Friday night.
Chase Lefebvre, Jax Dubois and J.R. Avon also scored for the Petes (30-23-1-2), who outshot the Generals 46-21.
Stuart Rolofs and Calum Ritchie scored for the Generals (23-25-1-5).
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
67'S 6 SPITFIRES 1
OTTAWA, Ont. — Henry Mews scored a goal and added an assist as the Ottawa 67's defeated the Windsor Spitfires 6-1.
Luca Pinelli, Brady Stonehouse, Will Gerrior, Brad Gardiner and Logan Morrison also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading 67's (40-11-2-2).
Matthew Maggio scored for the Spitfires (37-14-4-1).
---
KNIGHTS 4 STING 3 (SO)
LONDON, Ont. — George Diaco scored in the shootout to lift the London Knights past the visiting Sarnia Sting 4-3.
Ryan Humphrey, Ruslan Gazizov and Diaco scored for the Western Conference-leading Knights (40-14-1-0) during regulation time.
Nolan Burke scored twice for the Sting (29-17-5-3), while Sandis Vilmanis netted a single.
---
WOLVES 5 ICEDOGS 2
NIAGARA, Ont. — Marc Boudreau scored twice as the Sudbury Wolves defeated the Niagara IceDogs 5-2.
Alex Pharand, Nick DeGrazia and Chase Coughlan also scored for the Wolves (22-24-5-3).
Declan Waddick and Andrew LeBlanc scored for the IceDogs (11-37-7-1).
---
ATTACK 3 RANGERS 2 (OT)
KITCHENER, Ont. — Colby Barlow scored at 1:16 of overtime period as the visiting Owen Sound Attack edged the Kitchener Rangers 3-2.
Deni Goure and Matthew Papais also scored for the Attack (27-22-4-1)
Francesco Arcuri and Danny Zhilkin scored for the Rangers (24-26-4-0).
---
STEELHEADS 6 FRONTENACS 3
KINGSTON, Ont. — Angus MacDonell scored a goal and added an assist as the visiting Mississauga Steelheads dumped the Kingston Frontenacs 6-3.
Kasper Larsen, Justin DeZoete, Luke Misa, Mason Zebeski and Porter Martone also scored for the Steelheads (28-22-5-0).
Nathan Poole, Mitchell Brooks and Quinton Burns scored for the Frontenacs (24-27-1-2).
---
BATTALION 4 SPIRIT 0
SAGINAW, Mich. — Dom DiVincentiis stopped 33 shots as the visiting North Bay Battalion blanked the Saginaw Spirit 4-0.
Ty Nelson, Dalyn Wakely, Kyle McDonald and Anthony Romani all scored for the Battalion (37-15-2-1).
Goaltender Tristan Lennox saved 20 of 22 shots for the Spirit (30-22-2-1).
---
STORM 6 GREYHOUNDS 3
GUELPH, Ont. — Max Namestnikov scored four goals as the Guelph Storm topped the Soo Greyhounds 6-3.
Charlie Paquette and Braeden Bowman also scored for the Storm (27-24-4-1)
Brenden Sirizzotti, Mark Duarte and Kalvyn Watson scored for the Greyhounds (17-25-9-5).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 24, 2023.
