WINDSOR, Ont. - Christian Kyrou scored twice as the visiting Sarnia Sting defeated the Windsor Spitfires 9-6 in Ontario Hockey League action on Saturday night.
Nolan Burke and Sasha Pastujov also scored twice, while Ty Voit, Nolan Dillingham and Cooper Way netted singles for the Sting (34-17-5-3).
Rodwin Dionicio scored three goals for the Spitfires (38-16-4-2), while Alex Christopoulos, Aidan Castle and Matthew Maggio scored once.
Elsewhere in the OHL:
---
67'S 4 SPIRIT 3
OTTAWA, Ont. — Will Gerrior's goal in the sixth round of the shootout lifted the Ottawa 67's past the visiting Saginaw Spirit 4-3.
Cooper Foster, Henry Mews and Luca Pinelli scored during regulation time for the Eastern Conference-leading 67's (44-11-3-2), who outshot the Spirit 32-25.
Joey Willis scored twice for the Spirit (31-24-2-2), while Mitchell Smith netted a single.
---
COLTS 3 STEELHEADS 2
BARRIE, Ont. — Jacob Frasca scored the game-winning goal at 3:59 of the third period as the Barrie Colts edged the visiting Mississauga Steelheads 3-2.
Ethan Cardwell and Brandt Clarke also scored for the Colts (35-16-6-2).
Brice Cooke and Angus MacDonell scored for the Steelheads (28-25-6-0).
---
RANGERS 3 ATTACK 0
OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Marco Costantini stopped 34 shots and earned a shutout as the visiting Kitchener Rangers defeated the Owen Sound Attack 3-0.
Francesco Arcuri, Reid Valade and Matthew Sop scored for the Rangers (28-26-4-0).
Netminder Carter George stopped 17 of 19 shots for the Attack (29-23-4-1).
---
WOLVES 5 ICEDOGS 4 (OT)
SUDBURY, Ont. — David Goyette scored the game-winning goal at 1:57 of overtime as the Sudbury Wolves edged the Niagara IceDogs 5-4.
Ethan Larmand, Quentin Musty, Landon McCallum and Kocha Delic also scored for the Wolves (26-25-5-3).
Daniel Michaud, Declan Waddick, Andrew Wycisk and Zakary Lavoie scored for the IceDogs (11-40-7-1).
---
FIREBIRDS 10 STORM 3
FLINT, Mich. — Gavin Hayes scored twice as the Flint Firebirds whipped the visiting Guelph Storm 10-3.
Simon Slavicek also scored twice for the Firebirds (29-26-4-1), while Artem Guryev, Marko Stojkov, Zacharie Giroux, Nathan Aspinall, Owen Pitters and Amadeus Lombardi netted singles.
Max Namestnikov, Braeden Bowman and Matthew Poitras scored for the Storm (30-25-4-1).
---
GREYHOUNDS 7 GENERALS 2
SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Julian Fantino scored a goal and added an assist as the Soo Greyhounds beat the visiting Oshawa Generals 7-2.
Christopher Brown, Justin Cloutier, Connor Toms, Jordan D'Intino, Kalvyn Watson and Owen Allard also scored for the Greyhounds (18-27-9-6).
Tyler Graham and Ryder McIntyre scored for the Generals (24-29-1-5).
---
OTTERS 5 PETES 3
ERIE, Penn. — Malcolm Spence scored a goal and added an assist as the Erie Otters defeated the visiting Peterborough Petes 5-3.
Alex Messier, Alexis Daviault, Elias Cohen and Liam Gilmartin also scored for the Otters (20-32-1-5).
Jonathan Melee, Avery Hayes and Connor Lockhart scored for the Petes (31-25-1-2).
* This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2023.
