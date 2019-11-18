TORONTO - Canadian BMX cyclist Tory Nyhaug, a two-time Olympian and gold-medallist at the 2015 Pan American Games, announced his retirement Monday.
Nyhaug said in an Instagram post that he has struggled with a concussion sustained at the 2018 world championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.
"It's been difficult to recover as I've dealt with post concussion symptoms flaring up for a year and a half while training and trying my best to return to racing. I never thought it would take this long to recover, but I can now say I'm through it and happy and healthy," Nyhaug said.
"With that being said, because the post concussion symptoms persisted for so long, the severity of it, and the possible long term risk of another hit to the head, I have no choice but to retire for my own health."
The 27-year-old from Coquitlam, B.C., had a career highlight at the 2015 Toronto Pan Am Games when he finished on top of the podium despite returning to action a few weeks before competition after suffering a badly broken left foot.
He finished fifth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and 18th at the 2012 London Games.
"I don't regret a thing," Nyhaug said. "If I could do it all again I would 1,000 times over. The friendships I've made, the lessons I've learned, and the personal growth I challenged myself with I'll have forever.
"I've absolutely loved it."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2019.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.