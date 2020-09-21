CAMPBELLVILLE, Ont. - On A Streak will be chasing a second major upset win Saturday night at Mohawk Woodbine Park.
On A Streak claimed the $535,000 William Wellwood Memorial on Sept. 12 at 15-1 odds. That secured On A Streak a spot in the inaugural US$1-million Mohawk Million, which will be run Saturday night at Mohawk Woodbine Park.
The Wellwood win was the first of On A Streak's racing career in his sixth appearance. The horse had finished second three times and third once prior to that.
On A Streak drew the No. 7 post Monday night in the event for two-year-old trotters, which is also Canada's richest harness race. The Luc Blais-trained horse was the only one to qualify for the Mohawk Million as the other nine slots were sold for US$110,000 apiece earlier this year.
Each slot was considered an entity that could be sold, traded or leased. All nine owners retained their slots but five opted to privately negotiate deals to have a horse they don't own assume their spots in the race.
The field for Saturday's race, with post, horse and slot owner, includes: 1) Iznogoud AM S, Courant Inc.; 2) Warrawee Whisper, Glengate Farms; 3) Donna Soprano, Determination; 4) Full Of Muscles, Dreamland Farms; 5) Altar, Diamond Creek Racing; 6) Tokyo Seelster, Jeffrey Snyder; 8) Bravado Fashion, Fashion Farms; 9)Insta Glam, John Fielding; and 10) Venerate, Brad Grant.
Donna Soprano, Altar and Insta Glam are all fillies.
Also on Saturday are the $720,000 Metro Pace for two-year-old pacers and $450,000 Shes A Great Lady for two-year-old pacing fillies.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2020.
