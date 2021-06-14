RICHMOND HILL, Ont. - A minor hockey association in southern Ontario is launching its first-ever registration campaign today.
The Ontario Minor Hockey Association says it hopes to boost enrolment numbers that have steadily dropped for five years.
It also hopes to promote the mental health benefits of hockey after COVID-19 restrictions put play on hold.
A survey of 3,000 OMHA players found that 80 per cent of them felt hockey helped reduce feelings of isolation, their stress level and anxiety this past year.
The association also says that the "Stronger" campaign is geared to breaking down the perception that cost is a barrier to playing hockey at the minor level.
The OMHA is the largest minor hockey association in Canada and represents 225 minor hockey associations around Ontario
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.