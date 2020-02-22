MOOSE JAW, Sask. - Ontario's Rachel Homan advanced to the semifinal of the Canadian women's curling championship with a 9-5 win over Northern Ontario's Krista McCarville on Saturday.
Homan faces the loser of Saturday's later playoff game between Manitoba's Kerri Einarson and the Jennifer Jones wild-card team in Sunday's semifinal.
The winner between Einarson and Jones gets an express ticket to Sunday's final.
Homan's raise double takeout scored three in the ninth end for a 7-5 lead.
McCarville couldn't generate a multi-point end in the 10th.
Homan (9-2) and McCarville (8-3) earned the third and fourth seeds for the Page playoff.
