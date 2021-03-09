CALGARY - Ontario's John Epping and Saskatchewan's Matt Dunstone picked up wins at the Canadian men's curling championship Tuesday to stay on the heels of Kevin Koe in their pool.
Both Epping and Dunstone were 4-1 behind Koe's Wild Card Two, which enjoyed a day off from the ice atop Pool B at 5-0.
Epping won a fifth straight downing Greg Smith of Newfoundland and Labrador 9-4, while Dunstone's fourth straight victory was a 9-6 decision over Quebec's Michael Fournier.
Koe faces both Saskatchewan and Ontario on Wednesday.
Defending champion Brad Gushue bounced back from a pair of losses to beat Nova Scotia 8-6 and get to 3-2.
Nova Scotia, skipped by Scott McDonald, dropped to 3-3 alongside Quebec. Prince Edward Island's Eddie McKenzie earned his first win downing Nunavut's Peter Mackey 7-4.
Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson ranked first in Pool A at 4-0 with a game at night against New Brunswick's James Grattan (4-1).
Glenn Howard's Wild Card Three and Alberta's Brendan Bottcher were even at 3-1 with Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs 3-2.
Wild Card One's Mike McEwen was 2-3 ahead of B.C.'s Steve Laycock at 1-3. Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories and Yukon's Dustin Mikkelson were winless at 0-4 and 0-5 respectively.
The top four teams in each pool advance to the championship round starting Friday and take their pool records with them.
The championship round's top three make playoffs. The No. 1 seed gets a bye to Sunday's evening's final and faces the victor of the afternoon semifinal.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2021
