TORONTO - The Oshawa Generals and Soo Greyhounds will make formal bid presentations to host the 2021 Memorial Cup.
The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday that the Generals and Greyhounds are the two clubs heading to the next stage of the bid process for the 103rd edition of the event.
Presentations will be made to a site selection committee in April. The host city for the Canadian Hockey League's championship tournament is expected to be announced before this year's Memorial Cup in Kelowna, B.C., in late May.
The Generals are looking to host the event for the first time since 1987. The Greyhounds haven't hosted since 1993.
The OHL, Western Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League take turns picking member clubs to stage the tournament.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.