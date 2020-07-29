OTTAWA - The Ottawa Aces have made French international halfback Louis Jouffret their first signing ahead of their inaugural rugby league season in 2021.
The 24-year-old was most recently with Featherstone Rovers.
Jouffret started his senior career in 2015 with Saint-Esteve XIII Catalan in France's Elite 1 competition with loan spells at Whitehaven, Toulouse Olympique and Batley Bulldogs. He signed permanently with Batley before moving to Featherstone in September 2019 on a one-year deal.
"I am delighted to have Louis on board with us," Ottawa coach Laurent Frayssinous said in a statement. "He is someone who I have known for a long time, and has worked hard the last few years to improve and establishes himself as a great halfback at this moment in time.
"I feel Louis is the sort of player with the right drive to make this project a success."
Jouffret has won two caps for France.
The Aces are set to begin play in England's third-tier League 1, as the Toronto Wolfpack did in 2017.
"I am over the moon to be joining Ottawa Aces from next season," Jouffret said. "And obviously, as a French player, it means a lot to me to be the clubs' first signing."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 29, 2020.
