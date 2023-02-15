OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks re-signed Canadian offensive lineman Hunter Steward to a one-year contract Wednesday.
Steward, 31, spent last season with Ottawa after starting his CFL career with the B.C. Lions in 2014. The Calgary native appeared in 18 regular-season games last year with the Redblacks.
B.C. selected the six-foot-six, 315-pound Steward in the first round, sixth overall, of the 2013 CFL draft.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.
