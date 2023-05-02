TORONTO - The Ottawa Redblacks selected offensive lineman Dontae Bull first overall in the CFL draft Tuesday night.
The six-foot-seven, 320-pound Victoria native started seven games at right tackle for Fresno State in 2022 before sustaining a season-ending broken leg Oct. 29. Bull started 11-of-13 games for the school in 2021.
Bull started 33 of 37 games at Fresno State and will look to help an Ottawa offence that finished second-last in rushing last year (85.4 yards per game).
The Edmonton Elks, selecting second, took Montreal Carabins linebacker Michael Brodrique, a native of Saint-Marthe-sur-le-Lac, Que. The six-foot-three, 230-pound Brodrique had 32 tackles (4.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks and an interception in seven games and was the top U Sports player in the CFL scouting bureau's top-20 draft list at No. 11.
The Saskatchewan Roughriders then chose UBC defensive lineman Lake Korte-Moore. The six-foot-five, 262-pound Ottawa native registered 48 tackles (26 solo, 12.5 for loss), six sacks and a forced fumble in 10 games last season when he was a Canada West all-star.
With the fourth selection, the Calgary Stampeders grabbed Northern Illinois receiver Cole Tucker. The six-foot-one, 193-pound Tucker was born in the U.S. but is deemed a Canadian as his mother is from Brandon, Man.
Tucker had 155 catches for 2,030 yards and 10 touchdowns over five seasons with the Huskies.
The Montreal Alouettes, with the first of two opening-round picks, took Penn State defensive back Jonathan Sutherland, a surprise given he signed as an undrafted free agent with the NFL's Seattle Seahawks. Sutherland, of Ottawa, was a four-year captain with the Nittany Lions and had 137 tackles, eight sacks, an interception and forced fumble in 58 games.
At No. 6, the Hamilton Tiger-Cats took Saskatchewan offensive lineman Dayton Black, a six-foot-five, 295-pound native of Brandon, Man. Black, a converted quarterback, was a Canada West all-star last season.
Montreal followed by selecting Edmonton's Lwal Uguak, a six-foot-five, 271-pound defensive lineman at TCU. He played in 14 of TCU's 15 games, recording 10 tackles as the Horned Frogs defeated Michigan 51-45 in the Fiesta Bowl before losing 65-7 to Georgia in the NCAA championship game.
With the eighth selection, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers picked Regina defensive lineman Anthony Bennet. The six-foot-three, 230-pound Bennett was a 2022 Canada West all-star and first-team all-Canadian after registering a team-record eight sacks during the regular season and tying a school mark for tackles for a loss (10.5).
Bennett comes from a football family. His father, Charles, uncle, Tony, and cousin, Michael, are all former NFL players. Bennett's older brother, Andrew, played collegiately at Regina before signing with Montreal.
The B.C. Lions completed the opening round by selecting Southern Utah defensive lineman Francis Bemiy. The six-foot-three, 257-pound Montreal native — who was expected to go much earlier in the round — played defensive end and tackle in school, registering 163 tackles (38.5 for loss), 13 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 49 career games.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2, 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.