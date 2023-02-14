OTTAWA - The Ottawa Redblacks signed veteran linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox to a two-year deal Tuesday, while adding linebacker Gary Johnson Jr., defensive back Cariel Brooks, defensive lineman Michael Wakefield and offensive lineman Terran Vaughn on one-year contracts.
Brooks signed just before the start of CFL free agency. The others came after.
Brooks, 31, spent five seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He had 35 tackles and six pass knockdowns in 12 games last year.
He has appeared in 70 career CFL games, registering 207 total tackles, two sacks, 12 interceptions, and four forced fumbles.
Brooks helped Hamilton to Grey Cup appearances in 2019 and 2021, while being named league all-star in 2021.
Vaughn, 28, had been with the Saskatchewan Roughriders since 2018 and returned to action last season after missing 2021 due to injury. The six-foot-three, 305-pound Vaughn appeared in 10 regular-season games in 2022 at tackle.
Santos-Knox., 28, spent the last two seasons with the Tiger-Cats. The six-foot-two, 233-pound linebacker had a career-best 105 tackles in 2022.
Wakefield, 29, returns to Ottawa where he played from 2017-19 before joining the Montreal Alouettes. Wakefield had 20 tackles and three sacks in 14 regular-season contest last season with the Als.
Johnson spent the last three seasons with Saskatchewan. He had five tackles in six regular-season games in 2022.
The Redblacks also signed American receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract The 31-year-old spent the previous four seasons with the Saskatchewan.
Evans had 32 catches for 487 yards and two TDs in 10 regular-season games in 2022. Evan has appeared in 52 career contests, recording 179 receptions for 2,830 yards and seven TDs, earning league all-star honours in 2019.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2023.
