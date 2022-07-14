OTTAWA - Atletico Ottawa has postponed Sunday's Canadian Premier League home game with Valour FC due to the league's COVID protocols.
An Atletico Ottawa spokeswoman said a "small number" of Ottawa players tested positive following Saturday's 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC.
The players affected were doing well, with no additional positive tests, she added.
The game has been rescheduled for next Wednesday at TD Place. Ottawa (7-3-4) is second in the CPL standings while Winnipeg's Valour (4-4-4) is fifth.
---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2022.
