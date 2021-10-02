OTTAWA – Ben Maracle found Tristan Park for a 64-yard touchdown in the second quarter, and the Ottawa Gee-Gees held on to beat the Carleton Ravens 19-17 in U Sports football action on Saturday.
Maracle completed 13-of-19 pass attempts for 198 yards, with one touchdown and one interception.
Carleton quarterback Reid Vankoughnett competed 7-of-15 attempts for 43 yards, with one touchdown on a 13-yard pass to Khalik Johnson in the fourth quarter of the annual Panda Game.
Carleton took the lead with 3:53 to play on a 32-yard field goal from Brandon Forcier, but Ottawa kicker Campbell Fair replied with a 45-yarder -- his third field goal of the afternoon – with a minute to play.
Park had two catches for 72 yards. Ottawa's J-P Cimankinda ran for 133 yards on 22 carries.
Carleton's Nathan Carter ran for 108 yards on 17 carries.
---
ACADIA14 SAINT MARY'S 7
HALIFAX – Duncan Patterson threw a 27-yard touchdown pass to Julien Poirier-McKiggan to lead the Axemen (1-2) to a 14-7 victory. Tre Bhullar scored St. Mary's (1-2) only touchdown on a 35-yard punt return in the third quarter.
---
MCMASTER 34 WATERLOO 13
HAMILTON, Ont. – Andreas Dueck threw for three touchdowns, two of them to Liam Putt, to lead the Marauders (1-1) over the Warriors (2-1). Waterloo's QB Tre Ford threw for 356 yards on 30-for-47 passing.
---
WESTERN 36 LAURIER 16
LONDON, Ont. – Trey Humes ran in a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns in Western's 36-16 victory over Laurier (1-2). Trailing 16-14 to start the final period, Western (2-1) scored three touchdowns in front of their home crowd.
---
LAVAL 55 MCGILL 2
MONTREAL – The Rouge et Or (3-2) put on a dominant display with 419 yards total offence to 57 for the Redbirds (1-4). Kevin Mital had one receiving and one rushing touchdown for Laval.
---
StFX 32 BISHOP'S 29
ANTIGONISH, N.S. – The X-Men (2-0) overcame a 10-point deficit with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with a late safety and touchdown pass from brothers Silas Fagnan to Isaac Fagnan. The Gaiters dropped to 0-2.
---
WINDSOR 14 GUELPH 12
WINDSOR, Ont. – Sam Girard connected with Alex Bornais for the touchdown in the third quarter to give the Lancers (1-1) a big enough lead to overcome a fourth-quarter push from the Gryphons (1-1).
---
MONTREAL 43 SHERBROOKE 7
MONTREAL – The Carabins (4-1) offence put up 390 yards and the defence intercepted three passes from the Vert et Or (1-4) quarterbacks for their third straight victory.
---
QUEEN'S 35 TORONTO 11
TORONTO – Rasheed Tucker's first rushing TD of the game put the Gaels up 26-1 in the second quarter. Tucker added a second major score in the fourth to defeat the Varsity Blues (1-1).
---
REGINA 34 CALGARY 21
REGINA – Three touchdown from quarterback Josh Donnelly, including a 48-yard strike to Riley Boersma in the third quarter, gave the Rams (1-1) a win over the Dinos (1-1). ---
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2021.
