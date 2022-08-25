OTTAWA - South Africa's Paula Reto has set a new course record at Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.
Reto's 9-under 62 round rocketed her up the leaderboard for a two-stroke lead at the CP Women's Open on Thursday.
That performance tops the previous mark set by Canada's Brooke Henderson at the 2017 edition of the tournament.
South Korea's Narin An sat second after a 7-under 64 in the LPGA event's first round.
Hamilton's Alena Sharp and Maddie Szeryk of London, Ont., were the low Canadians, finishing the day tied for 16th at 4-under 67.
Amateur Lauren Zaretsky of Thornhill, Ont., had a hole-in-one to finish her round in a group tied for 30th.
Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., and Selena Costabile of Thornhill were tied for 49th at 2 under.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 25, 2022.
