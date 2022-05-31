FLINT, Mich. - A goal by Andrew Perrott at 18:42 of overtime has kept the Spitfires' playoff season alive and forced a Game 7 showdown on Wednesday in Windsor.
Daniel D'Amico's second goal of the game, at 9:22 of the third period, tied the game at 2-2 and allowed his teammate to play the hero in a 3-2 victory over the host Flint Firebirds in the Ontario Hockey League semifinal series. Windsor outshot Flint 57-33.
Ethan Keppen and Riley Piercey both scored power-play goals for the Flint Firebirds, who took a 2-1 lead into the third period.
The winner of Wednesday's do-or-die game will face the Hamilton Bulldogs in the OHL final.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 31, 2022
