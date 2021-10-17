Brayden Peters posted a 25-save shutout for the Calgary Hitmen in a 2-0 win Saturday over the host Red Deer Rebels.
Zac Funk and defenceman Keagan Slaney were Calgary's goalscorers. Red Deer goalie Chase Coward stopped 31 shots in a losing cause.
The Hitmen acquired Slaney and defenceman Blake Heward from the Edmonton Oil Kings earlier this week in exchange for defenceman Luke Prokop.
Elsewhere it was: Everett Silvertips 3, Seattle Thunderbirds 0; Portland Winterhawks 4, Tri-City Americans 3; Prince George Cougars 3, Victoria Royals 1; Kamloops Blazers 5, Vancouver Giants 0; Brandon Wheat Kings 4, Swift Current Broncos 3 (OT); Saskatoon Blades Moose Jaw Warriors 3; Prince Albert Raiders 3, Medicine Hat Tigers 2 (SO); and Winnipeg Ice 6, Regina Pats 3.
Slaney also assisted on Funk's insurance goal on a third-period power play Saturday.
Calgary scored once on seven power-play chances and held Red Deer scoreless five times when the Rebels had the man-advantage.
Everett 3 Seattle 0
Koen MacInnes stopped 31 shots to register the shutout while Jackson Berezowski scored twice.
Portland 4 Tri-City 3
Marek Alscher's goal at 17:05 of the third _ Portland's third of the period _ proved to be the winner for Winterhawks
Prince George 3 Victoria 1
Riley Heidt's second goal of the season at 15:52 of the third period proved to be the winner, breaking a 1-1 tie
Kamloops 5 Vancouver 0
Dylan Garand stopped 23 shots to register the shutout for the Blazers, who scored three first-period goals in the contest.
Brandon 4 Swift Current 3 (OT)
Chad Nychuk scored the winning goal at 3:41 of overtime for Brandon.
Saskatoon 4 Moose Jaw 3
Egor Sidorov's goal at 14:30 of the third ended up being the winner for the Blades, who scored three times on the power play.
Prince Albert 3 Medicine Hat 2 (SO)
Kaiden Guhle and Reece Vitelli both scored shootout goals for the Raiders
Winnipeg 6 Regina 3
Matthew Savoie had two goals and an assist to lead the Ice to its victory.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2021.
