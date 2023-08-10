TORONTO - Third-round play at the National Bank Open men's tennis tournament has resumed after a rain delay of just over an hour.

Canada's Milos Raonic was down a break to American Mackenzie McDonald when play was suspended at Sobeys Stadium on Thursday afternoon.

Once thunderstorms passed through the area, the players returned to centre court with McDonald holding a 3-2 lead in the first set.

Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., is the lone Canadian left in the singles draw at the Masters 1000 tournament.

The former world No. 3 is playing in his third tournament since returning from an injury break of nearly two years.

On the grandstand court, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina had a 7-6 (4), 2-3 lead on third-seeded Norwegian Casper Ruud when play resumed.

