MONTREAL - Tadej Pogacar of UAE Team Emirates prevailed in a sprint finish of six elite cyclists to win the 221.4-kilometre Grand Prix de Montreal on Sunday.
The 23-year-old cyclist finished 24th two days earlier in the 201.6-kilometre Grand Prix de Quebec.
Pogacar won Sunday's race in five hours, 59 minutes and 38 seconds. He finished just ahead of Woot Van Aert of Jumbo-Visma, Andrea Bagioli of the Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team, Adam Yates of INEOS Grenadiers and David Gaudu of Groupama.
Guillaume Boivin of Montreal finished 37th, 2:02 behind the winner.
Seventy-six competitors finished the challenging circuit, while 69 recorded DNFs.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2022
