PITTSBURGH - Marie-Philip Poulin recorded a hat trick and one assist to lead Team Harvey's to a 5-2 win over Team Scotiabank on Sunday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association Dream Gap Tour.
After Tatum Skaggs cut into the deficit for Team Scotiabank (3-4-0) early in the third period, Poulin completed her hat trick while restoring Team Harvey's (4-1-0) two-goal lead. Alexandra Poznikoff added the insurance marker with 32 seconds remaining in the contest.
Poulin scored the game's first two goals in the opening period, giving her side a 2-0 lead entering the middle frame. Megan Keller put Team Scotiabank on the board 2:32 into the second but Laura Fortino made it a 3-1 contest for Team Harvey's four minutes later.
Later Sunday, Team Adidas (3-3-1) notched a 3-1 victory over Team Sonnet (2-4-1) behind a two-goal effort from Kendall Coyne Schofield.
Coyne Schofield opened the scoring five minutes into the game before Abby Roque answered for Team Sonnet just 1:11 later.
In the middle frame, Coyne Schofield restored Team Adidas' lead with 6:53 remaining before Emily Curlett added another just 53 seconds later.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 27, 2022.
