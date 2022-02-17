BEIJING - Canada reclaimed Olympic women's hockey gold with a 3-2 win over the United States on Thursday.
Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice. Sarah Nurse also scored in the victory with goaltender Ann-Renée Desbiens making 38 saves in the win.
Hilary Knight scored a short-handed goal for the U.S.
The Americans edged Canada 3-2 in a shootout for gold four years ago at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which snapped a run of four straight Olympic titles by Canadian women.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.