ONTARIO, Calif. - Martin Frk scored on a power play in 2:07 into overtime and the Ontario Reign beat the Abbotsford Canucks 4-3 in American Hockey League action Tuesday.
The Reign (2-0-1) held a solid 2-0 lead after the first period, but the Canucks (1-1-1) scored three answered goals before Tyler Madden forced extra time with an equalizer 18:13 into the third.
Johan Sodergran and Samuel Fagemo also scored for Ontario in regulation.
Carson Focht, Sheldon Dries and Justin Bailey all had goals for Abbotsford, and Cameron Shilling notched three assists.
Canucks goalie Michael DiPietro stopped 26-of-30 shots and Matthew Viillalta made 26 saves for the Reign.
Abbotsford went down a man just 15 seconds into overtime after Maddison Bowey was called for tripping.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2021.
