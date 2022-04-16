TORONTO (AP) — Alejandro Pozuelo broke a tie early in the 51st minute and Toronto FC beat Philadelphia 2-1 in cold conditions Saturday night, handing the MLS-leading Union their first loss of the season.
Toronto (3-2-2) won its third in a row at home and extended its unbeaten run to four games. Philadelphia (5-1-1) had won a franchise-record five straight.
Julian Carranza opened the scoring for Philadelphia in the 34th minute. Jesus Jimenez answered for Toronto in the 39th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.