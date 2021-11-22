EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have cleaned house after a disappointing CFL season, with president and chief executive officer Chris Presson, general manager Brock Sunderland and head coach Jaime Elizondo paying the price.
The Elks announced Monday that the team's board of directors has terminated the contracts of Presson, Sunderland and Elizondo effective immediately.
The Elks said in a release that the board decided major changes are needed at the senior leadership level to "rebuild the trust and confidence of Elks fans, season seat holders and the community."
Edmonton is coming off an abysmal season that saw the team post a 3-11 record, including an 0-7 mark at home, and wrestle with a COVID-19 outbreak.
The fans weren't impressed, and let the team know. According to attendance figures published by the league, the Elks averaged 26,210 fans per game for the lowest attendance since the franchise moved into Commonwealth Stadium in 1978.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 22, 2021.
