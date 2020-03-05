OTTAWA - The sixth-seeded Prince Edward Island Panthers rallied to upset the No. 3 Ryerson Rams 75-70 in the opening quarterfinal of the U Sports women's basketball championship on Thursday.
Trailing by 10 after three quarters, the Panthers outscored the Toronto-based Rams 29-14 in the fourth to pull off the victory.
Panthers guard Jenna Mae Ellsworth, named the national player of the year Wednesday, had a team-high 22 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. Reese Baxendale added 19 points and Lauren Rainford had 18 for the Panthers.
Marin Scotten scored a game-high 31 points and added 10 rebounds for Ryerson, the runner-up in the Ontario conference this year.
PEI qualified for the Final 8 after winning the Atlantic conference title for the first time in 22 years.
The Panthers advance to Saturday's semifinals and will face the winner of Thursday's second quarterfinal between the No. 2 Brock Badgers and No. 7 Calgary Dinos.
The other Thursday quarterfinals featured the No. 4 Laval Rouge et Or against the No. 5 Alberta Pandas, and the No. 1 Saskatchewan Huskies versus the No. 8 Carleton Ravens.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.