OLYMPIA, Greece - Three activists protesting human rights abuses in China have sneaked into the archaeological site where the flame lighting ceremony for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is being held and ran toward the Temple of Hera holding a Tibetan flag and a banner that read “No genocide games.” The protesters managed to enter the grounds and attempted to reach the area where the ceremony was being held. They were thrown to the ground by police and detained. The flame was lit at the Greek birthplace of the ancient Olympics under heavy police security.
