MONTREAL - The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has pushed bask its return to play to Feb. 1 due to ongoing challenges around the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league had originally planned to restart on Monday.
The QMJHL said in a statement that the change to the restart was made because there is no clear timeline of easing COVID-19 restrictions.
Most of the league's teams operate out of Quebec, where entertainment venues remain closed and a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in force. The curfew is expected too be lifted Monday.
The league said it is still working on rescheduling all postponed games in order to complete a full 68-game schedule.
The league has been on hiatus since Dec. 18.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 14, 2022.
